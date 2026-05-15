From Indiana State Police-Lowell Post–

Two Juveniles, One Adult Killed in Early Morning Crash on I-65

Hobart- Preliminary information obtained at the time of the crash was that one of the deceased was a juvenile. The Lake County Coroner was able to determine that the deceased was an adult, 19 years of age. The coroners report can be found at this link: I-65 Fatal Crash May 15 2026. Identification of the three deceased individuals is in this report.

This fatal crash investigation is ongoing. Additional information may be released as it becomes available. The original news release is included below.

Original News Release :

Hobart – On Friday, May 15, 2026, at approximately 12:00 a.m., troopers from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post responded to a serious vehicle crash on I‑65 southbound near the 257.2 mile-marker. This location is a mile south of Ridge Rd. Upon arrival, troopers located a blue Ford Explorer, facing west, and blocking the right two lanes. The Explorer had rear ended a white Freightliner Cascadia with an attached box trailer, at a high rate of speed. The semi had been parked on the right shoulder at the time of the crash due to mechanical issues.

The driver of the explorer has been identified as Renee Foster, 31, from Gary, IN. Foster had been traveling southbound in the right lane and allegedly fell asleep while driving and drove off the road, rear-ending the parked semi. The Explorer sustained catastrophic damage as a result of the impact to the trailer. The trailer was also significantly damaged from the crash.

Foster sustained upper body injuries and was transported to Franciscan Hospital in Crown Point for treatment. A juvenile passenger, who was unrestrained in the front right seat, was ejected from the vehicle. The juvenile suffered fatal injuries as a result.

A second juvenile, seated in the rear left seat and not properly restrained, also suffered fatal injuries. A third juvenile passenger, seated in the middle rear seat and not properly restrained, also suffered fatal injuries. A fourth juvenile passenger, seated in the middle seat of the third row and not properly restrained, suffered severe injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to the University of Chicago for treatment of potentially life-threatening injuries. The semi driver was not injured. The birth years of all the juveniles are still under investigation.

Both drivers consented to blood draws; results are pending. Alcohol consumption is believed to be a factor in this crash. Felony charges will be submitted to the Lake County Prosecutor for consideration against Ms. Foster. Those charges include the following:

Neglect of a Dependent- Level 5 Felony (4 counts)

Reckless Driving- Class A Misdemeanor

Driving with a Suspended Vehicle Registration- Class C Misdemeanor

Child Restraint Violations- Infraction (4 counts)

Charges for O.W.I. may be considered/submitted once the blood results have been analyzed.

As of the writing of this news release, Ms. Foster is not in custody and was receiving medical treatment. All suspects are presumed to be innocent until/unless proven guilty in court.