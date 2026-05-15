Juvenile shot in the 300 block of East 7th Street the latest from the Michigan City Police Department.
On May 14th at approximately 9:04 PM, the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call
regarding a juvenile that was shot in the 300 block of East 7th Street. Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 2 and
the Evidence Response Unit responded to the scene and located a juvenile suffering from a graze wound to
their left foot. LaPorte County EMS transported the juvenile to Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City
with a non-life-threatening injury.
While processing the scene for evidence, investigators discovered a building in the 300 block of East 7th Street
also had been struck by gunfire. Detectives continue to interview witnesses, attempt to identify a suspect(s),
search for video surveillance and collect additional evidence. Additional information pertaining to this incident
will not be released at this time to safeguard the integrity of the ongoing investigation.
The Michigan City Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has any
additional information or has video surveillance/cell phone video of this incident, to contact Detective Brock
Moore at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1077 or via email at bmoore@emichigancity.com. Other first responders
who assisted with this incident include the Long Beach Police Department, Michigan City Fire Department and
LaPorte County EMS.
We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger. Tips can be
submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 342-STOP, by completing an online submission form at
www.michianacrimestoppers.com, or by calling the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and
possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the
LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!