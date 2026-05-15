Juvenile shot in the 300 block of East 7th Street the latest from the Michigan City Police Department.

On May 14th at approximately 9:04 PM, the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call

regarding a juvenile that was shot in the 300 block of East 7th Street. Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 2 and

the Evidence Response Unit responded to the scene and located a juvenile suffering from a graze wound to

their left foot. LaPorte County EMS transported the juvenile to Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City

with a non-life-threatening injury.

While processing the scene for evidence, investigators discovered a building in the 300 block of East 7th Street

also had been struck by gunfire. Detectives continue to interview witnesses, attempt to identify a suspect(s),

search for video surveillance and collect additional evidence. Additional information pertaining to this incident

will not be released at this time to safeguard the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

The Michigan City Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has any

additional information or has video surveillance/cell phone video of this incident, to contact Detective Brock

Moore at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1077 or via email at bmoore@emichigancity.com. Other first responders

who assisted with this incident include the Long Beach Police Department, Michigan City Fire Department and

LaPorte County EMS.

We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger. Tips can be

submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 342-STOP, by completing an online submission form at

www.michianacrimestoppers.com, or by calling the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and

possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the

LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!