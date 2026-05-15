Here is your Friday forecast enjoy the weekend

Today A slight chance of showers between 8am and 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1am and 4am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10am, then a chance of showers between 10am and 1pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.