Last night at 6:29 PM, deputies responded to the area of State Road 39 and CR 950 South reference a personal injury motorcycle crash. The initial on-scene investigation completed by Deputy Jet Balenia and assisting deputies determined the following had occurred.

The crash scene was located in the 9200 south block of SR 39. Deputies learned 69-year-old Eddie L. SMITH of North Judson had been operating his black 1993 Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on SR 39. The motorcycle traveled left of center, across the northbound lane of travel, and off the east side of the roadway. SMITH was ejected from the motorcycle during the crash.

SMITH was transported from the scene to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the crash. SMITH later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Alcohol was a factor in the crash.