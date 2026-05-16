Today Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10am, then a chance of showers between 10am and 1pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.