SOUTH BEND – Charles Pheal, Jr., 35 years old, of Michigan City, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty after pleading guilty to distributing 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, announced United States Attorney Adam L. Mildred.

Pheal was sentenced to 60 months in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release.

“The Defendant sold 100 methamphetamine pills while on probation for burglary of a dwelling and domestic battery where he kicked open a door of a residence and slapped a mother in the presence of three minor children. His criminal history also includes a misdemeanor domestic battery conviction where he broke into a residence through the window of a child’s bedroom and struck the child’s mother causing swelling to her left eye and scratches on her hands and knuckles. He was sentenced for that misdemeanor domestic battery on the same day that he was sentenced in a different case for carrying a handgun without a license. The criminal justice system’s efforts at the Defendant’s rehabilitation have failed because he chose to continue his career of antisocial behavior by peddling poison in our community,” US Attorney Adam Mildred said.

“While drug dealing, Mr. Pheal alleged to be selling ecstasy; however, his drugs were methamphetamine, a highly addictive and deadly substance. Methamphetamine is often mixed with illicit fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, which are driving the overdose and poisoning deaths in the United States. Mr. Pheal’s actions are yet another example of the cruelty of drug traffickers. They always lie. The Drug Enforcement Administration and the LaPorte County Drug Task Force, along with their prosecution partners, will continue to collaborate to bring drug dealers to justice and to keep the Hoosiers of northern Indiana safe. Northern Indiana is not where drug dealers should want to do their evil work. Mr. Pheal is realizing that now,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Chip Cooke.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the DEA North Central Laboratory and LaPorte County Drug Task Force. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Lydia T. Lucius.