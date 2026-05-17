Indiana State Police-Lowell Post One Killed in Crash on I-65 near Crown Point, IN –The latest from the

On Saturday, May 16, at approximately 11:15 p.m., Indiana State Police troopers responded to a two‑vehicle crash on northbound I‑65, about one mile south of the Crown Point exit (mile marker 246.2). Upon arrival, troopers located a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban blocking the center and right lanes, and a red 2016 Dodge minivan in the right ditch.

Preliminary investigation indicates the minivan, occupied by seven adults, had been traveling in the right lane at an extremely low speed, approximately 10 to 15 mph, while following another vehicle experiencing mechanical issues. The driver of the Chevrolet did not realize how slowly the minivan was traveling and attempted to avoid it by swerving left. Despite this effort, the Chevrolet struck the rear left side of the minivan, causing it to leave the roadway and come to rest in the ditch. The vehicle the minivan was following was not struck.

Further investigation revealed that only the two front seats remained installed in the minivan. The remaining five passengers were seated on boxes of mangos and were not properly restrained. As a result, multiple passengers suffered severe injuries. Four were transported to local hospitals and later transferred to Chicago-area facilities for further treatment. One passenger succumbed to injuries while at the hospital. The Lake County Coroner has released a statement confirming the fatality. A link to the Lake County Coroner’s report is available here: Lake Coroner Report I-65 Fatal May 16 2026

The Indiana State Police remind motorists of the importance of wearing seatbelts and ensuring all occupants are properly restrained. Also, if a vehicle experiences mechanical issues, the safest action is to pull onto the shoulder or emergency berm, activate hazard lights, and remain off the roadway until help arrives.

Northbound I‑65 was closed for approximately two hours for crash investigation and scene cleanup.