Community members, local officials, students, and supporters gathered Friday morning at Thomas Centennial Park to celebrate the rededication of the park’s historic bandstand following its recent rehabilitation by students in the Chesterton High School Building Trades program.

The ceremony highlighted the hard work and dedication of the CHS Building Trades students, who played a major role in restoring one of Chesterton’s most recognizable downtown landmarks. Both morning and afternoon Building Trades classes attended the event, along with administrators from the Duneland School Corporation, representatives from the Town of Chesterton, members of the Chesterton Park Board, the Duneland Chamber of Commerce, the Chesterton-Porter Rotary Club, and the Duneland Garden Club. The Chesterton-Porter Rotary Club was recognized for securing a Rotary District Grant that helped support the project, while the Duneland Garden Club was commended for its continued landscaping and beautification efforts throughout Thomas Centennial Park.

The rededication was scheduled before graduation specifically to recognize the students who contributed their time, craftsmanship, and talent to the project.

Throughout the morning, speakers praised the students for not only learning valuable trade skills, but also making a lasting impact on the community through their work. The project served as a meaningful example of collaboration between local organizations, educators, and students working together to preserve a cherished public space.

The bandstand has long served as a gathering place for community events, concerts, and celebrations in the heart of downtown Chesterton. Friday’s ceremony marked an important milestone and celebrated the next generation of skilled tradespeople helping shape the future of the Duneland community.