ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth-Riley Construction Co Inc will begin a road resurfacing and curb ramp reconstruction project on State Road 933/Lincolnway from State Road 331 to Ash Rd on or after Monday, May 18. During phase one, crews will be installing storm drainage improvements on the north side of State Road 933 between Chestnut St and Ash Rd. State Road 933 will maintain one travel lane in each direction, but the lanes will be narrowed and shifted to the south to make room for the work zone. This work will be ongoing through late July. When road patching and resurfacing activities begin, State Road 933 will have a minimum of one lane in each direction. Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns including narrow and shifted lanes. Flaggers may also direct traffic in the area where work is occurring as needed. When pedestrian facilities are closed or relocated, temporary facilities or detours will be provided as available. Road patching replaces to a farther depth than the resurfacing will in areas that need more durable, structural repairs. When the full resurfacing is done, the area will still be resurfaced to ensure a smooth driving surface. Permanent pavement markings will then be applied. A new traffic signal will also be installed at the intersection of State Road 933 and Apple Rd as part of this contract. The signal will work in conjunction with the intersecting railroad crossing on Apple Rd. Once installed, motorists should be alert and follow signage directions carefully when navigating this new traffic pattern. Construction activities will be ongoing through the end of November. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when traveling through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.