Farmed & Forged kicking off their 2026 Season in La Porte on Sunday May 24th at 10am. LIKE THEIR FACEBOOK page to stay updated for the Season in La Porte and Michigan City.

Hammond | Third Thursday of the month-Michigan City | Second Saturday of the month-La Porte | Second Sunday of the Month

Join us for special market dates once a month at each location celebrating local food, community and creativity!

JUNE | WELLNESS

Nourish your body and mind with fitness demos, local wellness vendors, and fresh, whole foods that make feeling good easy and accessible.

​JULY | KIDS

Bring the whole family for hands-on activities, games, and fun designed to spark curiosity and get kids excited about local food and community.

AUGUST | ART

Experience creativity in full color with live art, local makers, and interactive exhibits that celebrate the incredible talent in our community.

SEPTEMBER | FARMED TO FORK

Taste the best of Northwest Indiana as local chefs and farmers come together to transform fresh, local ingredients into unforgettable bites.

Visit www.thecollectibein.com for more information and LIKE their FACEBOOK page for the latest information.