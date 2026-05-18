Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.