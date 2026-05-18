The Porter County Health Department will host free first aid and CPR classes for teens in at their Valparaiso location this June and July.
“Learn how to respond to choking, drowning, and overdose emergencies and get trained in CPR, AED, and STOP THE BLEED like a pro this summer,” the Porter County Health Department said on their Facebook page.
The free Teen First Aid & CPR Training will take place:
June 24 | 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM
Registration link: https://forms.gle/W#youthempowerment
July 9 | 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM
Registration link: https://forms.gle/x6ziTr2f5HrUZzyc7
See the flyers for more details.