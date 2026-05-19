A joint statement from Mayor Angie and MCPD following recent youth violence was released on Monday:

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — The City of Michigan City and the Michigan City Police Department are continuing coordinated response efforts following recent acts of youth gun violence and rising community tensions in Michigan City.

City leadership, Michigan City Police command staff, Michigan City Area Schools leadership and counseling staff, and elected officials met today to discuss immediate priorities related to student and family support, public safety, violence prevention, and summer intervention planning.

“Our hearts are with every family experiencing unimaginable pain right now,” said Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch. “Students should not have to process this kind of trauma, and parents should not have to live with this level of fear and uncertainty. We love this city enough to face hard truths without giving up on it.”

City and school leaders emphasized the importance of supporting grieving students, families, educators, and staff while also working proactively to prevent escalation and retaliation cycles moving into the summer months.

The City remains in close coordination with Michigan City Area Schools and law enforcement agencies and will continue engaging mental health professionals, faith leaders, and community organizations to evaluate both immediate and ongoing support needs for local youth.

“Our young people are carrying pain many adults never see until something tragic happens,” Mayor Nelson Deuitch said. “Supporting them requires schools, families, churches, mentors, neighbors, and community partners working together in a meaningful and sustained way. We cannot police our way out of pain, trauma, hopelessness, and conflict among young people. This requires all of us.”

In response to recent violence and ongoing tensions, the MCPD has increased school resource officer visibility at Michigan City High School; enhanced proactive patrols and crime suppression efforts; expanded weekend patrols; coordinated with neighboring law enforcement agencies; increased beach and park patrols ahead of Memorial Day, graduation season, and summer activity; continued assisting with daily bag checks at MCHS; and intensified monitoring of social media threats and rumors.

“Youth gun violence is a serious concern, and it will not be ignored or tolerated in our community,” said Police Chief Steve Forker. “Our investigators are working diligently to identify those responsible and hold them accountable, while our officers continue proactive patrols, enforcement, intelligence gathering, and community engagement efforts.”

Chief Forker urged residents to remain attentive and engaged, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation in preventing violence and protecting young people.

“We are throwing the full force of what we can offer at this situation,” Chief Forker said. “But police cannot solve this issue alone. If you see something, say something. Even small pieces of information can help prevent violence or assist an investigation. Parents, guardians, schools, churches, neighbors, and community leaders all play an important role in helping keep our young people safe.”

City officials also urged parents and guardians to know where their children are, who they are with, and what they are doing, and encouraged families to have difficult but necessary conversations about violence, consequences, conflict resolution, and the dangers of firearms.

Immediate next steps identified through ongoing coordination efforts include finalizing security plans for graduation activities and upcoming public meetings, maintaining daily intelligence sharing between school administration and school resource officers, continuing regular interagency coordination meetings, engaging local faith leaders and elected officials, and developing a publicly distributed family and community resource guide.

The City of Michigan City and the Michigan City Police Department remain committed to supporting grieving families, protecting young people, and working collaboratively with community partners to help move Michigan City forward together.