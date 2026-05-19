In an update, Michigan City Police say they are conducting a homicide investigation after a juvenile was killed after a shooting on West 11th Street this past Friday.

On Friday May 15, at approximately 4:30 PM, the Michigan City Police Department received a call regarding a juvenile that was shot in the 300 block of West 11th Street. Officers quickly responded to the scene and located 14-year-old Michigan City resident Devin Porter suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Responding officers provided life saving measures to Porter before LaPorte County EMS transported him to Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City where he later succumbed to his injuries.