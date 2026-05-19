In an update, Michigan City Police say they are conducting a homicide investigation after a juvenile was killed after a shooting on West 11th Street this past Friday.
On Friday May 15, at approximately 4:30 PM, the Michigan City Police Department received a call regarding a juvenile that was shot in the 300 block of West 11th Street. Officers quickly responded to the scene and located 14-year-old Michigan City resident Devin Porter suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Responding officers provided life saving measures to Porter before LaPorte County EMS transported him to Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Investigators from the Investigative Division and Evidence Response Unit processed the scene for evidence. Detectives continue to interview witnesses, attempt to identify a suspect(s), search for video surveillance and collect additional evidence. Additional information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this time to safeguard the integrity of the ongoing investigation.
The Michigan City Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information or has video surveillance/cell phone video of this incident, to contact Detectives Kay Pliske or Brock Moore.
• Detective Kay Pliske-(219) 873-4810 or via email at kpliske@emichigancity.com
• Detective Brock Moore-(219) 874-3221 Ext. 1087 or via email at bmoore@emichigancity.com
“We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, MCPD stated. “Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 342-STOP, by completing an online submission form at www.michianacrimestoppers.com, or by calling the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!”