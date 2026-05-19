La Porte County Sheriff’s Office Deputies investigating fatal crash on U.S. 20 in La Porte County from the

One person died following a crash on U.S. 20 early Sunday in La Porte County.

Just after 12:45 a.m., deputies responded to the area of U.S. 20 and Michigan Street for a crash involving a passenger vehicle and commercial motor vehicle (CMV). The initial on-scene investigation completed by Deputy Jon Sikorski and assisting deputies determined the following had occurred.

The crash scene was located on U.S. 20 several hundred feet west of Michigan Street. U.S. 20 traffic is restricted in this area due to a roadway construction project. The traffic pattern is one (1) eastbound lane of travel and one westbound lane of travel. The northern portion of U.S. 20, what would be the two westbound lanes under normal circumstances, was being utilized for the restricted traffic flow in the construction zone.

A 1995 Nissan passenger vehicle had been traveling east on U.S. 20. The vehicle drove left of center and collided with a 2000 Kenworth semi-tractor/trailer combination. The passenger vehicle crashed into a rear axle on the semi-tractor and then the trailer.

The passenger vehicle was operated by 48-year-old Clemie B. Chapman of La Porte. Chapman was pronounced dead at the scene.