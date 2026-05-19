Washington, DC – Today, Rep. Frank J. Mrvan announced the House Appropriations Committee has included his law enforcement Community Project Funding requests for Indiana’s First Congressional District in the Fiscal Year (FY) 2027 Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies (CJS) Appropriations measure. The measure has been approved by the House Appropriations Committee, and an identical version of this measure must be approved by both the House and Senate and signed into law by the President in order for it to be enacted.

Congressman Mrvan stated, “I appreciate that these federal funds will further provide our Northwest Indiana first responders with the technology and equipment they need to perform their services to the best of their abilities. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with all of the leaders and members of our region’s law enforcement departments to promote public safety and return our taxpayer dollars to Northwest Indiana through the House Appropriations Committee.”

Throughout his tenure as a Member of Congress, including these requests for FY 2027, Rep. Mrvan has advanced over $12 million in Community Project Funding requests for law enforcement agencies in Indiana’s First Congressional District.

Congressman Mrvan’s law enforcement investments included in the FY 2027 Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations measure are specified below:

$300,000 – Cedar Lake Police Department – funding will assist with the acquisition of radio communication equipment.

$187,000 – Gary Police Department – funding will assist with upgrading tactical gear.

$772,700 – Hammond Police Department – funding will assist with upgrading equipment and technology within the department.

$475,000 – Highland Police Department – funding will assist with the acquisition of portable radio communication equipment.

$500,000 – La Porte Police Department – funding will assist with the acquisition of portable radio communication equipment.

$170,000 – Lake Station Police Department – funding will assist with the replacement of in-car computers and associated equipment.

$65,000 – Long Beach Police Department – funding will assist with the acquisition of portable radio communication equipment.

$500,000 – Merrillville Police Department – funding will assist with upgrading equipment and technology within the department.

$250,000 – New Chicago Police Department – funding will assist with upgrading equipment and technology within the department.

$772,700 – Portage Police Department – funding will assist with the acquisition of portable radio communication equipment.

$105,000 – Porter County Sheriff’s Office – funding will assist with the acquisition of body worn cameras.

$80,000 – St. John Police Department – funding will assist with the purchase of a three-dimensional scanner to assist the South Lake County Crash Reconstruction Team.