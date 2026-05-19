The latest from the OTT Haverstock Funeral Chapel in Michigan City for Gerald G. Granacki, Diane M. Landis, and Halina Miziniak
*****************************************************************************
Gerald G. Granacki December 1, 1944 – May 12, 2026
Gerald G. Granacki, 81, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away peacefully at
his home on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Ott/Haverstock
Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
To sign the guestbook or leave online condolences, please visit
www.otthaverstock.com.
*********************************************
Diane M. Landis, 69, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Thursday, May
14, 2026 at 10:30 pm in Franciscan Health – Michigan City.
There will be no services. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan
City, IN is handling arrangements.
To sign an guest book and leave condolences online, visit
www.otthaverstock.com.
********************************************
Halina Miziniak, 78, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Friday, May 15,
2026 at 7:06 pm in her son’s (Edmund’s) home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, May 22, 2026
at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1506 Washington Street, Michigan
City, IN with Rev. Walter Ciesla officiating. Burial will follow in St.
Stanislaus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Thursday
and 8:30 am – 9:30 am Friday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418
Washington St., Michigan City, IN
Contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude
Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our web site at
www.otthaverstock.com.