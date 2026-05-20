La PORTE, IN (May 20, 2026) – The City of La Porte Police Department today announced Captain Chae Uhlemann will take over as the new Assistant Chief, according to Police Chief Matt Drangmeister.

Uhlemann will replace former Assistant Chief Jim Ferguson, who recently stepped down from the position. An 18-year veteran of the department, Uhlemann is the current Chief of Detectives and has also served as the Physical Tactics Instructor, Taser Instructor and Bike Patrol Officer. With his vast experience and leadership skills, Drangmeister said he believes Uhlemann is a great fit for this new role.

“Chae has dedicated nearly 19 years to this department,” Drangmeister said. “During that time, he’s earned the respect of both his fellow officers and the community through his leadership, work ethic, and commitment to service. He brings a great deal of experience to this role, and I have no doubt he’ll thrive as Assistant Chief and continue being a strong leader for our department.”

A lifelong resident of La Porte, Uhlemann and his wife Cristie have been married for 12 years, and his son Grant is a senior at La Porte High School. Uhlemann said he looks forward to his continued service in the community he knows and loves.

Ferguson will vacate the position effective immediately. Drangmeister said he will continue his service to the department at the rank of Captain. Uhlemann will serve as the interim Assistant Chief until officially sworn in during the Board of Public Works & Safety meeting on Tuesday, June 2.