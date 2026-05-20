The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office released statistics from a recent U.S. 20 traffic safety project.

Last Wednesday, the sheriff’s office participated in a multi-state traffic safety project along U.S. 20.

Agencies from twelve (12) states – Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, and Massachusetts – partnered to raise awareness and reduce crashes on U.S. 20.

The Sheriff’s Office was included in the project due to the high volume of crashes on U.S. 20 in La Porte County.

Deputies worked the project during peak travel times – specifically during the mid-morning and mid-afternoon hours. Their combined efforts resulted in 22 citations and 33 warnings being issued to motorists.

In total, participating agencies across the 12 states issued 415 citations and 211 warnings to motorists.

Administrative Captain Derek J. Allen stated, “Traffic safety on US 20 remains a major concern for the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies will continue to have a presence along US 20, especially in the construction zone. Motorists are encouraged to slow down, drive distraction-free, and adhere to all traffic control devices.”