A 37-year-old La Porte woman miraculously survived an unfortunate and frightening incident Monday morning, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was operating her 2012 GMC Acadia northbound in the 3100 north block of Fail Road when a large tree located off the west side of Fail Road fell to the east and on top of the woman’s vehicle.

Police say the woman was trapped inside the vehicle and later extricated from the driver’s seat.

She was airlifted from the scene and transported to a regional hospital for advanced medical treatment.