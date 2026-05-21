LA PORTE, Ind. – As the 2025-26 school year winds down in a few weeks, La Porte Community School Corporation (LPCSC) is recognizing 31 staff members retiring this spring, a group whose combined service to Slicer students totals 888 years. The retirees were

honored Thursday evening at the district’s annual recognition gala, hosted by the La Porte Educational Development Foundation.

The retirees represent nearly every corner of LPCSC’s work, including classroom teachers, special education staff, support staff, maintenance, technology, and central office. The group includes several educators with 40 or more years of service to the district, as well as two with

state-level recognition this school year.

“These 31 individuals carry with them decades of stories, relationships, and impact,” said Superintendent Dr. Sandra Wood. “They taught generations of Slicers, supported our staff, kept our buildings running, and helped build the culture our schools are known for. Their retirement

is well-earned, and their legacy is permanent. On behalf of the entire LPCSC family, thank you.”

Among this year’s retirees is Marty Briggs, a 47-year Crichfield Elementary teacher named one of three finalists for the 2026 Indiana Teacher of the Year award. The state-level recognition was awarded earlier this year by the Indiana Department of Education.

Also retiring this year is Bonnie DeWolf, a La Porte Middle School teacher and LPCSC’s 2021 Secondary Teacher of the Year, recently named Indiana’s 2026 VFW Teacher of the Year. DeWolf earned the honor after advancing through post, district, and state levels of the VFW

Smart/Maher National Citizenship Education Teachers Award and was named a candidate at the national level. She retires after 27 years with LPCSC. LPCSC honors the following retiring staff for the 2025-26 school year:

Marcia Aragon, Kesling Intermediate, 25 years

Cindy Baker, Lincoln Elementary, 24 years

Marty Briggs, Crichfield Elementary, 47 years

Brenda Britton, Technology, 29 years

Diane Brown, La Porte High School, 23 years

Leticia Christner, La Porte Middle School, 12 years

Brenda Cooper, La Porte High School, 31 years

Donna Council, Kingsbury Elementary, 35 years

Cheryl Daniels, Kesling Intermediate, 40 years

Bonnie DeWolf, La Porte Middle School, 27 years

Rebecca Dunbar, Crichfield Elementary, 38 years

Tina Friedrich, Kesling Intermediate, 32 years

Bonnie Graffis, Handley Elementary, 18 years

Kimberly Iseminger, Special Education, 22 years

Christine Kulasa, Kesling Intermediate, 45 years

Laura Kwasny, La Porte Middle School, 27 years

Alesia Lasky, Crichfield Elementary, 29 years

Christine Lidgard, La Porte High School, 23 years

Paul Lindeman, La Porte High School, 41 years

Lori Loucks, Kesling Intermediate, 35 years

Carla Marhanka, Kingsbury Elementary, 40 years

Donna Nowak, La Porte Middle School, 31 years

Daniel Olson, La Porte High School, 31 years

Caroline Richards, Special Education, 23 years

Jeff Smith, Maintenance, 28 years

Gina Teets, Director of Human Resources, 19 years

Chris Thomas, La Porte High School, 36 years

Sue Wallen, Maintenance, 21 years

Tamara Webb, Special Education, 34 years

Jeff West, Maintenance, 16 years

Marlene Will, Special Education, 6 years

The district extends gratitude to the La Porte Educational Development Foundation for hosting the annual recognition gala and supporting LPCSC’s celebration of its retiring staff.