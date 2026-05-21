LA PORTE, Ind. – As the 2025-26 school year winds down in a few weeks, La Porte Community School Corporation (LPCSC) is recognizing 31 staff members retiring this spring, a group whose combined service to Slicer students totals 888 years. The retirees were
honored Thursday evening at the district’s annual recognition gala, hosted by the La Porte Educational Development Foundation.
The retirees represent nearly every corner of LPCSC’s work, including classroom teachers, special education staff, support staff, maintenance, technology, and central office. The group includes several educators with 40 or more years of service to the district, as well as two with
state-level recognition this school year.
“These 31 individuals carry with them decades of stories, relationships, and impact,” said Superintendent Dr. Sandra Wood. “They taught generations of Slicers, supported our staff, kept our buildings running, and helped build the culture our schools are known for. Their retirement
is well-earned, and their legacy is permanent. On behalf of the entire LPCSC family, thank you.”
Among this year’s retirees is Marty Briggs, a 47-year Crichfield Elementary teacher named one of three finalists for the 2026 Indiana Teacher of the Year award. The state-level recognition was awarded earlier this year by the Indiana Department of Education.
Also retiring this year is Bonnie DeWolf, a La Porte Middle School teacher and LPCSC’s 2021 Secondary Teacher of the Year, recently named Indiana’s 2026 VFW Teacher of the Year. DeWolf earned the honor after advancing through post, district, and state levels of the VFW
Smart/Maher National Citizenship Education Teachers Award and was named a candidate at the national level. She retires after 27 years with LPCSC. LPCSC honors the following retiring staff for the 2025-26 school year:
- Marcia Aragon, Kesling Intermediate, 25 years
- Cindy Baker, Lincoln Elementary, 24 years
- Marty Briggs, Crichfield Elementary, 47 years
- Brenda Britton, Technology, 29 years
- Diane Brown, La Porte High School, 23 years
- Leticia Christner, La Porte Middle School, 12 years
- Brenda Cooper, La Porte High School, 31 years
- Donna Council, Kingsbury Elementary, 35 years
- Cheryl Daniels, Kesling Intermediate, 40 years
- Bonnie DeWolf, La Porte Middle School, 27 years
- Rebecca Dunbar, Crichfield Elementary, 38 years
- Tina Friedrich, Kesling Intermediate, 32 years
- Bonnie Graffis, Handley Elementary, 18 years
- Kimberly Iseminger, Special Education, 22 years
- Christine Kulasa, Kesling Intermediate, 45 years
- Laura Kwasny, La Porte Middle School, 27 years
- Alesia Lasky, Crichfield Elementary, 29 years
- Christine Lidgard, La Porte High School, 23 years
- Paul Lindeman, La Porte High School, 41 years
- Lori Loucks, Kesling Intermediate, 35 years
- Carla Marhanka, Kingsbury Elementary, 40 years
- Donna Nowak, La Porte Middle School, 31 years
- Daniel Olson, La Porte High School, 31 years
- Caroline Richards, Special Education, 23 years
- Jeff Smith, Maintenance, 28 years
- Gina Teets, Director of Human Resources, 19 years
- Chris Thomas, La Porte High School, 36 years
- Sue Wallen, Maintenance, 21 years
- Tamara Webb, Special Education, 34 years
- Jeff West, Maintenance, 16 years
- Marlene Will, Special Education, 6 years
The district extends gratitude to the La Porte Educational Development Foundation for hosting the annual recognition gala and supporting LPCSC’s celebration of its retiring staff.