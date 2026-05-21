Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.