Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Friday Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.
Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Sunday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.