Earlier this morning an incident transpired at Franciscan Health Hospital – Michigan City Campus.-The latest from the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office FACEBOOK PAGE-SEE BELOW

Earlier this morning an incident transpired at Franciscan Health Hospital – Michigan City Campus.

This was an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the public.

Sheriff Ronald C. Heeg has requested the assistance of the Indiana State Police to lead the investigation.

All media outlets inquiring about the matter shall contact ISP – Lowell PIO Sergeant Glen Fifield

Also, from the Michigan City Police Department FACEBOOK Page******Please avoid the area of Franciscan Hospital in Michigan City until further notice due to police activity. Further information will be released when it becomes available.

From Franciscan Health-PRESS CONFERENCE at 10:30am at Orak Shrine in Michigan City

We have received numerous inquiries regarding an incident at Franciscan Health Michigan City this morning.

Indiana State Police is the lead agency investigating the incident and will be the agency to contact for details.

Please note that our hospital property is private property. News crews are asked not to stage at the hospital and will be asked to leave and to reach out to me directly.

Please attribute the following to a statement from Franciscan Health:

“The health and safety of our patients and staff is always our top priority. There is no active threat to patients, staff or the community at this time. The emergency department remains on ambulance bypass, but walk-in patients are being accepted through the main entrance to the hospital. Franciscan Physician Network medical offices on site are closed at this time. All other services and departments remain open as normal.”