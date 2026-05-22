INDIANA — AAA predicts at least 45 million people will travel in the U.S. this year for Memorial Day weekend, more than 960,000 of those from Indiana. As Hoosiers hit the road for Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Mike Braun and INDOT are warning drivers of increased traffic expected across the state starting Thursday and are urging them to plan ahead, allow extra travel time and prioritize safety.

“This coming weekend, state highways and interstates will be very busy with regular holiday travel and extra traffic heading to and from Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indianapolis 500,” said Gov. Mike Braun. “I encourage everyone to allow plenty of time, plan their routes in advance, and drive safely to their destinations.”

Beginning at noon on Friday, May 22, INDOT will lift existing road closures and restrictions on state highways, U.S. routes and interstates to help ease congestion where it is safe to do so. Longer-term closures for ongoing construction projects will remain in place. Visit 511in.org or download the INDOT TrafficWise app on your mobile device to see current closures and restrictions, view traffic cameras, and plan your route. INDOT construction and maintenance activities will resume Tuesday morning, May 26.

“With construction and maintenance season in full swing, INDOT is doing what we can in terms of alleviating congestion where possible,” said INDOT Commissioner Lyndsay Quist. “In addition to planning ahead, remember to buckle up, put the phone down, follow posted construction signs and speed limits, and don’t drive impaired. We want everyone to stay safe this holiday weekend.”

Work Zone Safety

With more than 1,000 construction and maintenance projects planned in 2026, it’s likely that drivers will encounter some type of roadway restriction as they travel. The majority of injuries and fatalities in work zones involve drivers and their passengers, not road workers. For everyone’s safety, it’s crucial that motorists remember to slow down, avoid distractions and follow all posted signs in work zones.

Drive Sober

According to the National Safety Council, 38% of fatal traffic crashes involved an alcohol-impaired driver during the 2024 Memorial Day holiday period, compared to the average of 30% for the 2024 calendar year. It is never safe to drink and drive or drive under the influence of other substances. Make a plan to use a rideshare service, designate a sober driver or use public transit so everyone makes it home safely.

INDOT Hoosier Helpers

The Hoosier Helper Safety Service Patrol, sponsored by GEICO, will be active Sunday, May 24, and Monday, May 25, in the Indianapolis area. The purpose of Hoosier Helpers is to help keep interstates safe, provide traffic control and minor medical care at crash sites, and offer limited roadside assistance like changing a tire.

Since 1991, INDOT Hoosier Helpers have assisted more than 400,000 motorists, driven more than 20 million miles and responded to over 1.2 million incidents statewide.

Hoosier Helpers cover 177 miles of interstate in central, northwest and southern Indiana, including the Indianapolis and Louisville metropolitan areas and Gary. Drivers in need of assistance from an INDOT Hoosier Helper should contact INDOT Customer Service at 855-INDOT4U (463-6848).