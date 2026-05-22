Today Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tonight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 74.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Memorial Day A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.