One person died after a head-on crash Wednesday, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.
Just after 4:00 p.m., deputies responded to State Road 39 south of CR 1500 South reference a two-vehicle head-on crash.
The initial on-scene investigation completed by Deputy Alex Clemons and assisting deputies determined the following had occurred.
A 2013 Hyundai Sonata had been traveling north on SR 39. A 2015 Jeep Wrangler had been traveling south on SR 39. The Hyundai drove left of center and collided with the Jeep.
The Hyundai was operated by 41-year-old Sarah J. Geressy of Burns Harbor, Indiana. Geressy was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Jeep was operated by a 23-year-old of La Porte, who sustained a lower body injury.
Toxicology test results are pending.