One person died after a head-on crash Wednesday, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 4:00 p.m., deputies responded to State Road 39 south of CR 1500 South reference a two-vehicle head-on crash. The initial on-scene investigation completed by Deputy Alex Clemons and assisting deputies determined the following had occurred.

A 2013 Hyundai Sonata had been traveling north on SR 39. A 2015 Jeep Wrangler had been traveling south on SR 39. The Hyundai drove left of center and collided with the Jeep.

The Hyundai was operated by 41-year-old Sarah J. Geressy of Burns Harbor, Indiana. Geressy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jeep was operated by a 23-year-old of La Porte, who sustained a lower body injury.