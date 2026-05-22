The National Veterans Awareness made its way through La Porte County Wednesday morning and deputies were honored to be able to assist, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office said on their Facebook page.

Deputies staffed and cleared intersections along US 421 as the group of motorcyclists traveled from the north to the south through the county.

The ride is comprised of vets and their close associates. The 12-day cross-country ride began in Auburn, California on May 12th and will conclude in Washington D.C. on Saturday.

“Please pray for the safety and health of this patriotic group as they continue on eastbound towards our nation’s capital,” the LCSO said.

For more information about the ride, including daily reports, visit https://nvao.us/sitrepblogs/theride.php

Photo credit: La Porte County Sheriff’s Office