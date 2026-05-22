UPDATED* Suspect Information Added* LaPorte County Deputy Shot by Chicago Man in Hospital Emergency Room The suspect has been identified as Sharod Grafton Jr., 22 years of age, from Chicago, IL. He is currently being held at the Porter County Jail.

Michigan City- At approximately 6:45 a.m., Deputy Samuelson stopped to assist what appeared to be a disabled vehicle at S.R. 2 and C.R. 900 W in LaPorte County, about one mile east of Westville, Indiana. At the individual’s request, the deputy transported the sole occupant of the vehicle to Franciscan Health Michigan City.

Once inside the hospital, Deputy Samuelson learned the subject may have been involved in an earlier criminal incident that had occurred in Illinois. An altercation ensued inside the emergency department, during which the suspect produced a firearm and shot the deputy. The suspect fled the hospital on foot, ran through the parking lot, and entered a wooded area west of the hospital. Responding officers quickly located the suspect in that wooded area and took him into custody. During the search, officers also located a handgun believed to have been in the suspect’s possession and used to shoot Deputy Samuelson.

The suspect was initially transported to the LaPorte County Jail and later to the Porter County Jail where he will be held until charges are filed. Charges will be submitted to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office for review. Deputy Samuelson was flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital and remains in critical condition. Contrary to online reports, no other staff or visitors were injured during the incident, and the suspect was not injured.