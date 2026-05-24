Today Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10am, then showers likely between 10am and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Memorial Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. See less