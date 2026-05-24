SOUTH BEND – On May 20, 2026, Tevin Keyshawn Lewis, 26 years old, of Trail Creek, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty after pleading guilty to distributing 40 grams or more of a substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, announced United States Attorney Adam L. Mildred.

According to documents in the case, on four separate occasions between December 2024 and May 2025, Lewis sold blue M30 pills containing fentanyl to another person in Michigan City. For each transaction, Lewis sold at least 50 pills. He distributed over 1300 pills across all the transactions.

Lewis was sentenced to 60 months in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release.

“Tevin Keyshawn Lewis sold fentanyl, which remains one of the deadliest drugs on the market,” said U.S. Attorney Mildred. “He compounded his crime by selling fentanyl in pill form, which makes the poison look both safer and easier to ingest to his customers. Thankfully, our excellent team of investigators from DEA and the La Porte County Drug Task Force ended his illicit trade.”

“Illicit fentanyl remains the primary driver of fatal drug overdoses and poisonings in Indiana and across the United States. Anyone who is pushing this deadly, synthetic opioid drug into the hands of Hoosiers is a danger and a nuisance to our communities. Mr. Lewis committed evil and immoral acts through his drug dealing, which included the selling of counterfeit pharmaceutical pills, all containing illicit fentanyl. His cowardly, greedy actions brought him to the attention of the Drug Enforcement Administration, the La Porte County Drug Task Force, and the United States Attorney’s Office. And as a result, Mr. Lewis is being held accountable for his crimes. Drug dealers will never find a sanctuary for their criminal actions in northern Indiana,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Chip Cooke.