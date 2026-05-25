MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Franciscan Health Trauma Services is hosting a free car seat safety event on Thursday, May 28 for Indiana residents.

The event is scheduled to take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Central time at Franciscan Health Michigan City, 3500 Franciscan Way.

A nationally certified child passenger safety technician will teach participants how to properly install a car seat. The child who uses the car seat must be present at the appointment for the technician to provide appropriate guidance. Expectant mothers are welcome and must be at least 34 weeks pregnant at the time of the event.

A car seat safety check typically takes around 30 minutes to an hour to complete, depending on the number of children and seats being inspected. Upon completion of the appointment, participants should be able to install a car seat safely.

The car seat safety check is free, but advanced reservations are required. Registration is available online or by calling (219) 488-1380.