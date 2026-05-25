The Indiana Toll Road will begin overnight pavement rehabilitation and toll plaza improvements, with Eastpoint and Notre Dame plazas up first.
From May 27–September 17 (weather permitting):
• Eastpoint Toll Plaza
• Notre Dame Plaza (Exit 77)
Work hours: 7 PM – 5 AM (ET), overnight
What to expect:
• Eastpoint will remain open, with lane closures overnight
• Notre Dame (Exit 77) will have full overnight plaza closures
Upcoming work is scheduled through early fall at Angola (Exit 144), Howe/La Grange (Exit 121), and Elkhart (Exit 92). For full details, visit the Travel Advisory page at indianatollroad.org.
Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and use caution in work zones.