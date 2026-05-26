The Barker family and the Directors of The Barker Welfare Foundation extend their sincere gratitude to everyone who joined them on Friday, May 15, 2026, for the ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the Barker Depot in Michigan City, IN.

The family was deeply appreciative of the tremendous support shown by the community, project partners, board members, and guests as they marked this exciting milestone. It was especially meaningful to welcome members of the Barker family back to Michigan City to share in this special occasion and celebrate an important step in preserving the city’s rich history and railroad heritage.

A special thank you is also extended to Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch, LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody, and Kelly Lynch, Executive Director of the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society, for participating in the ceremony and helping commemorate the occasion.

The Barker family and Foundation Directors are excited to share that the Barker Depot is anticipated to open in late Summer 2026, and they look forward to welcoming the community into this remarkable new space.

About The Barker Mansion

Built in 1905 by freight car magnate John H. Barker, the Barker Mansion is a landmark of the Gilded Age and a cornerstone of Michigan City’s history. Today it serves as a house museum, hosting tours, programs, and events that bring history to life for all ages. www.barkermansion.org