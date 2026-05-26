AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR WEDNESDAY MAY 27TH... The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have declared an Air Quality Action Day, in effect for Wednesday May 27th for LaPorte County. An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure. Here are some recommended actions that the public can take: * Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation. * Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip. * Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7pm. * Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds. * Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above. For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at: http://www.in.gov/idem/airmonitoring/smogwatch/