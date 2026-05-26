The Indiana State Police gave the following update Tuesday night regarding the State Trooper being shot during a traffic stop:

Third Update: Following the incident, detectives continued to gather additional information and evidence related to the investigation. As a result of new information obtained, the female passenger was subsequently released from custody pending further investigation. Again, this investigation remains active and ongoing.

Additional details will be released in the upcoming days that will continue to answer many of the questions that have been asked and speculated by a few media outlets.