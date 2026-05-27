The Starke County Sheriff’s Office last week released the following statement about the F.A.R.M. program transitioning to G.R.O.V.E.:

“Today marks a significant turning point in how we approach rehabilitation and community integration within our facility. For years, the F.A.R.M program has served as a cornerstone of our efforts to provide individuals with purpose, discipline, and a connection to the land. However, as our mission evolves, so must our vision.

“It is our privilege to announce that we are officially transitioning the F.A.R.M. program into the Starke County G.R.O.V.E.

“By renaming this initiative, we are refining our focus. The G.R.O.V.E. now stands for Gaining Recovery through Orchard Vocation and Education. This transition represents a shift toward a more specialized, sustainable, and rehabilitative model for those in our care.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆.𝐑.𝐎.𝐕.𝐄

“A grove is a cultivated environment where growth is intentional. It requires patience, steady hands, and a long-term commitment to the future. “That is exactly what we are providing here.

Gaining Recovery: We recognize that true rehabilitation involves healing. Working within an orchard setting provides a therapeutic environment where individuals can find the mental and emotional clarity necessary for a successful recovery process.

Orchard Vocation: We are moving beyond general labor to specialized skills. Managing an orchard—understanding pruning, soil health, and seasonal cycles—offers a unique and marketable vocation that can translate into stable, long-term employment.

Education: Knowledge is the primary tool for change. Through the G.R.O.V.E., we are implementing a structured curriculum that teaches the science of agriculture and the logistics of production, ensuring that participants leave with more than just experience—they leave with an education.

𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬

“While the core foundation of programing is remaining the same (classroom groups), the garden and woodshop was always meant to be secondary and will be changing. The soil in our current garden area was often difficult to maintain. The woodshop has always been great but a huge liability on the department and county. With being a smaller facility, we have return offenders going through the program over the years and have already learned the skills the garden and woodshop teach and are always looking for new ideas to keep the participants engaged.

Crop more suitable for sandy soil

Less money spent on employee overtime

Manageable with low inmate population

New educational skills

𝐀 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲

“As we transition to the Starke County G.R.O.V.E., our commitment to the citizens of this county remains our top priority. The success of this program isn’t just measured by the health of the trees, but by the health of our community. We look forward to the day when the literal fruits of this labor support local initiatives and the figurative fruits—transformed lives—contribute to a safer, stronger Starke County.”