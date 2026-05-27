Downtown Hammond Welcomes New Thursday Tradition with Launch of Farmed & Forged Market-Weekly information included for Michigan City and La Porte

The Hammond Development Corporation and The Collective are proud to announce an addition to the city’s summer lineup, the launch of the Farmed & Forged Market in Downtown Hammond. Beginning May 28, Dan Rabin Plaza will transform every Thursday evening into a community hub featuring local farmers, food producers, high-quality artisans, and live entertainment.

The introduction of the Thursday evening market marks an exciting expansion for the Farmed & Forged market, joining its established weekend markets in La Porte and Michigan City.

“Downtown Hammond is finding its new Thursday tradition,” said Jen Bussey, Executive Director of the Hammond Development Corporation. “Bringing Farmed & Forged to Dan Rabin Plaza gives our residents direct access to fresh, healthy food while creating a community space where neighbors can gather, support small businesses, and enjoy live local music.”

The full 2026 Farmed & Forged schedule includes:

Hammond Market (New!): Thursdays from 3:30 PM to 7:00 PM CST (May 28 – September 24) at Dan Rabin Plaza, 425 Sibley Street.

Michigan City Market: Saturdays from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM CST (May 23 – September 26) at 800 Washington Street.

La Porte Market: Sundays from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM CST (May 24 – September 27) at the corner of Monroe Street & Lincolnway.

The Hammond market will feature a rotating lineup of family-friendly activities, cultural programming, community art activations, cooking demonstrations, and monthly themes, including a Juneteenth celebration in June, Kids Day in July, Art Month in August, and a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration alongside a collaborative Farmed to Fork experience in September. Hammond’s flagship themed market days will take place on the third Thursday of each month and will incorporate elements of a downtown Art Walk to create a more immersive, community-centered experience.

The market will also accept SNAP benefits (previously known as food stamps) as part of Farmed & Forged’s continued commitment to food accessibility. Funding provided by a grant from Legacy Foundation, Lake County’s community foundation is helping fund SNAP programming, cultural activations, art experiences, and additional community-centered initiatives throughout the season. Additional support from the Hammond Mayor’s Office is funding the market’s Triple SNAP Match program, allowing SNAP shoppers to turn $20 into $60 to spend on fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy products, meat, and other eligible food items from local vendors.