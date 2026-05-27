AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR WEDNESDAY MAY 27TH.

Wednesday May 27th for LaPorte County.

have declared an Air Quality Action Day, in effect for

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels

are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.

Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,

such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.