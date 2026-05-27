AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR WEDNESDAY MAY 27TH.
The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Quality Action Day, in effect for
Wednesday May 27th for LaPorte County.
An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.
Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:
* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.
For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:
Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 76.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 79.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56.