Last Friday’s Slide Away festival at the Aragon Ballroom brought together an incredible lineup of shoegaze, dream pop, and grunge with sets from Hum, She’s Green, Nothing, and Chapterhouse among others, turning the venue into a packed wall of sound all night.

Going in, I expected Hum to be my favorite set of the evening, especially with their long-awaited return to the stage, but She’s Green completely stole the show for me. Their set was slow, dreamy, and intimate in a way that made the massive Aragon feel small. By the end of the night Hum still delivered the huge, room-shaking performance everyone hoped for, but She’s Green was the band I couldn’t stop thinking about afterward. Pictured: Hum and She’s Green #whfb #wims #localradio