Most Americans think of Memorial Day as the start of summer, a time to barbecue and socialize. The cadets of the Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) know the true meaning of Memorial Day: to honor the men

and women who died in the service of our nation. The MCHS Color Guard led the Michigan City Memorial Day Parade from Ames Field to the Greenwood Cemetery. They also posted and retrieved the Colors as part of the Memorial Ceremony at the cemetery. Before Memorial Day,

the cadets placed flags on veterans’ graves on Saturday, May 16, to honor veteran motorcycle groups at their memorial service at Washington Park.

Major Tom McGrath, the Senior Marine Instructor, who also delivered the remarks at the Memorial Day Ceremony, noted the dedication of the cadets in ensuring that the sacrifices made by veterans will not be forgotten. “Our cadets understand the significance of Memorial Day, that our country’s foundation was, and still is, built on those who went above and beyond to protect the fundamental principle of our nation.”

The cadets will continue to stay busy during the summer. They will support numerous activities and events, including the MCHS graduation on June 7 and the Michigan City Patriotic parade on June 27. They will also be preparing for upcoming Raider Team and Drill Team competitions during the next school year.

Raiders is a physical fitness competition requiring teamwork in all of the events. It is modeled after the U.S. Army Rangers. The Drill Team is a competition that uses the basics of military drill that all members of the armed forces are taught. Additionally, there is also the Color Guard event, which is conducted by selected servicemen. Exhibition Drill, both armed and unarmed, is modeled after the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon. The routines are left to the cadets’ ingenuity and initiative.

“Both Raiders and Drill take much practice and dedication,” said Marine Instructor Master Sergeant Jeff Benak. “Our cadets realize that to be competitive, we have to practice during the summer.”

As the summer winds down, the cadets will be assisting in the Michigan City Area Schools’ Back-To-School Rally on August 8 at Elston Gill Field, adjacent to the YMCA.