𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄 #𝟐 – 𝐃𝐄𝐏𝐔𝐓𝐘 𝐉𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐇𝐎𝐍 𝐒𝐀𝐌𝐔𝐄𝐋𝐒𝐎𝐍-From the La Porte County Sheriff’s FACEBOOK PAGE.

Deputy Jon Samuelson remains in the Intensive Care Unit at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. His status is stable, and he remains in critical condition.

Since last Saturday’s initial update, Deputy Samuelson has made significant strides in his recovery. He is communicating with family, friends, and colleagues and remains in good spirits.

Yesterday marked an especially meaningful moment as Deputy Samuelson was reunited with his K-9 partner, Bosco. The two were able to spend quality time together inside his ICU room.

#LCSO The incredible medical professionals at Memorial Hospital continue providing Deputy Samuelson with around-the-clock care. The Samuelson family and theremain deeply grateful for the compassion, professionalism, and dedication shown by the surgeons, physicians, nurses, therapists, and support staff who continue to care for him throughout his recovery journey.