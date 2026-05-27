Big news for La Porte!

Today, the La Porte County Family YMCA is excited to publicly share an important milestone regarding the future YMCA project in La Porte — the future branch location adjacent to Fox Memorial Park.

This announcement represents an exciting step forward in a long-term vision focused on strengthening health, wellness, youth development, family connection, and community impact throughout our community.

The future YMCA branch is envisioned as a welcoming space where individuals and families of all ages can connect, grow, and thrive together — featuring expanded wellness opportunities, spaces for youth programs and recreation, and areas designed to support the evolving needs of our community for generations to come.

While this announcement is focused on the future La Porte facility project, the YMCA also remains committed to our Michigan City Elston and Long Beach branches and the communities we serve throughout La Porte County.

https://lpymca.org/new-ymca-location-announced-in-la…/ We encourage you to read the full announcement and learn more about the vision for the future at