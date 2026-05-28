BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT
THURSDAY TO 1 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Waves will quickly build from 1 to 2 feet tonight to 3 to
  4 feet Thursday. Dangerous swimming conditions are expected with
  northeast winds creating strong structural and longshore
  currents, especially on the north side of piers.

* WHERE...Northern La Porte county.

* WHEN...From 1 AM CDT Thursday 1 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water
  and high waves can sweep people off piers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.
Do not venture out on piers.
Today Sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
 
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
 
Friday Sunny, with a high near 75.
 
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
 
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 75.
 
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
 
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 74.