BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT THURSDAY TO 1 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Waves will quickly build from 1 to 2 feet tonight to 3 to 4 feet Thursday. Dangerous swimming conditions are expected with northeast winds creating strong structural and longshore currents, especially on the north side of piers. * WHERE...Northern La Porte county. * WHEN...From 1 AM CDT Thursday 1 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers.