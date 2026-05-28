La PORTE, IN – The Independence Celebration Fireworks Show returns to Fox Park on Friday, July 3, according to Park Superintendent Mark Schreiber.

With the La Porte County Convention & Visitors Bureau providing the Exclusive Fireworks Sponsorship, the City of La Porte will once again kick off the 4th of July holiday with free fireworks over Clear Lake after dusk (approximately 9 p.m.).

“We are excited to kick off what will undoubtedly be an amazing July 4 celebration,” Schreiber said. “Thank you to the CVB for their generous support to once again help make this happen.”

Adding to the festivities, The 1985 will take the Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater stage for a high-energy concert featuring pop, rock, new wave and metal hits from the 1980s. The band will play from 7:30-9 p.m. and again following the fireworks from 9:30-10:30.

Food trucks and a beer garden will be available near the amphitheater, with parking options throughout Fox Park. For up-to-date information, follow the City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department Facebook page.