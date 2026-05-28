The Michiana Humane Society’s Feeding Hope Pet Pantry shelf and bin are nearly empty and they are seeking donations.

“Something so small, such as a bag of pet food, can make a difference in an owner needing to surrender, or not surrender, their pet,” MHS said on their Facebook page. We’re asking for unopened bags of dry kibble and unopened cans of wet food for cats and dogs. We need your help to support families and their pets within our community.

“Your generous pet food donations have helped MHS’ Feeding Hope reach hundreds or even thousands of families. People who contact Michiana Humane Society for help and people visiting the food pantry at Trinity Episcopal Church Michigan City, Neighbor by Neighbor or LaPorte Co Meals on Wheels benefit from your donations.

“You may drop items off at Michiana Humane Society until 2pm on Tuesday, June 16th. Or if you are shopping at Brandt’s Old Fashion Emporium you can purchase pet food from them or give them a call to order. Let’s work together to make a difference, show kindness and help to share the love.”

MHS says you may also purchase them them from their Wishlist via Amazon: https://a.co/3xxBJ3E