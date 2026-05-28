Michigan City, IN — The Rotary Club of Michigan City invites the community to participate in an impactful new event, “Quarters for Change,” taking place on Thursday, June 25 from noon to 3:00 p.m. at Gill Field at Elston.

This unique fundraiser aims to create a “quarter mile of quarters” by lining the entire track with donated quarters. The event is designed to bring the community together in support of the Rotary Club’s service initiatives, particularly those focused on youth in Michigan City.

A portion of the proceeds will also directly benefit the Michigan City High School Marching Band, with 25 percent of funds raised going toward the purchase of new uniforms. The marching band will be present at the event, adding energy and excitement as participants work together to fill the track.

“Quarters for Change is a creative and fun way for our community to come together and make a real difference,” said Jessica O’Brien, President of the Rotary Club of Michigan City. “We’re always looking for engaging ways to support local youth and strengthen our community, and this event is a great example of how small contributions can add up to something truly impactful.”

The event will kick off with support from Ric Federighi of WIMS Radio, a sponsor of the event, and attendees can purchase lunch from La Patrona food truck while participating. While cash, check, and credit or debit donations will be accepted, attendees are encouraged to bring quarters to help achieve the goal of completing the quarter-mile track.

For those who are unable to attend the event, donations of quarters can be made in advance at several convenient locations, including WIMS Radio, 685 E. 1675 N., Michigan City; The Salvation Army, 1201 S. Franklin Street, attention Jessica O’Brien; and the Michigan City Area Schools Administration Building, 408 S. Carroll Avenue, attention Kevin McGuire.

Funds raised through this event will support the Rotary Club’s wide range of community programs, including scholarships for local students, literacy initiatives in third-grade classrooms, providing eyeglasses for children in need, and supporting The Salvation Army through bell ringing and holiday meal contributions. Rotary also supports leadership development through the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) program and recently contributed to the Open Door Adolescent Health Center at Michigan City High School. In addition, the Club sponsors and partners with organizations such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County, Michigan City Midnight Hoops, and the La Porte County Family YMCA.

Community members of all ages are encouraged to attend, enjoy lunch, and contribute to this meaningful and memorable effort. For more information about the event or the Rotary Club of Michigan City, please visit www.mcrotary.org.