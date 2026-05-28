The Porter County Health Department is hosting an ongoing diaper drive to support local families in need, and they’re asking the community to come together to help keep supplies stocked.
What they provide to WIC families (while supplies last):
*2 packs of diapers and wipes per family, per month
“These supplies are essential for families—and demand continues to grow, the Health Department said on their Facebook page. “Your donations help ensure we can keep supporting parents and caregivers in our community. Every donation, big or small, makes a direct impact for local families. Thank you for helping us take care of Porter County’s littlest residents.”