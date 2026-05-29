*****From the La Porte County Sheriff’s FACEBOOK PAGE One week has passed, yet the events of last Friday remain vivid and raw for so many.

Each day, Deputy Samuelson awakens with a positive attitude, goals in mind, and determination to complete every task placed before him. His strength, resilience, and fighting spirit continue to inspire everyone around him.

This is also an appropriate time to recognize and thank those who were there during those critical moments last Friday morning.

The law enforcement response from the numerous assisting agencies and their personnel was truly remarkable. Whether on-duty or off-duty, you responded without hesitation, ready to help in any way possible. Continue the good fight and continue watching out for one another!

Franciscan Health Michigan City There will never be enough praise, appreciation, or gratitude expressed to the staff at. Those who immediately responded and rendered aid to Deputy Samuelson are true heroes. Your quick actions stabilized Jon and prepared him for advanced medical treatment.

Lutheran Health Network TheAir Flight Crew responded swiftly, landing and departing with Deputy Samuelson in short order. Like angels in the sky, they provided compassionate care and safely guided Jon to South Bend Memorial Hospital.

St. Joseph County Police Department South Bend Police Department #LCSO Theandstood ready and assisted by closing intersections across western St. Joseph County and downtown South Bend while deputies escorted Deputy Samuelson’s immediate family to Memorial Hospital. Your assistance and professionalism are deeply appreciated. Theis forever grateful.

In closing, thank you to everyone for the response, aid, care, knowledge, confidence, and encouragement during a time when it was needed most. It will never be forgotten.