The Indiana Department of Health is offering WARN Training. WARN is a “train the trainer” program designed to provide education about safety when children are in and around water, according to a Facebook post from the Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement Facebook page. Drowning is the leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 4 years old. In addition to drowning, preventable injuries occur frequently when children are near water. This training describes strategies to keep children safe. https://ow.ly/fcOa50Z2Q5i To learn more, visit:

WARN Training:

Water Awareness In Residential Neighborhoods WARN is a “train the trainer” program designed to provide education about safety when children are in and around water. Drowning is the leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 4 years old. In addition to drowning, preventable injuries occur frequently when children are near water. This training describes strategies to keep children safe. Source: Indiana Department of Health, 2018-2023 | Drowning Prevention Report, 2023

Learning outcomes: After this training, you will be able to: – Understand the potential water hazards – Educate the community about risk factors – Learn prevention strategies to avoid drowning or other injuries

Who is this training for? – Health departments – Childcare providers – First responders – Case managers – Home visiting programs – Homeowner associations – Family resource centers – Any organization that works with families or children

How long is this training? – This training takes 30 minutes, followed by questions and conversation – This training is offered in-person or virtually

Data: This training includes the most recent Indiana data regarding drownings. Comprehensive surveillance provides information on risk factors and will give an overview, including what increases drowning. Data-driven prevention strategies are highlighted throughout the course. Data can also be used to support requests for funding, resources, or local support for water safety programs. This training will support the important role you have in keeping families safe near and around water.