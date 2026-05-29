The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office shared that #SammyStrong wristbands will be available beginning today for $5 each.

All proceeds will be given to Deputy Samuelson and his wife, Quinn, as they navigate his road to recovery.

They will have a table set up outside between the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office and Courthouse today, from 1-4PM.

“We welcome anyone who would like to stop by to purchase a wristband or make a donation,” the LCSO said on their Facebook page. “If you’ve already purchased, we will have your wristbands ready to go for you, and they can be picked up Friday at the table. Purchases and donations can be made with cash or Venmo.”

The LCSO says to please confirm the Venmo before sending:

@sammystrong

Questions may be sent to ahowell@lcso.in.gov